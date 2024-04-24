Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival Kicked Off In Splendor

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) One-stop Japanese Culinary and Cultural Experience Transporting Guests Instantly into a World Brimming with Japanese Charm MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 April 2024 - Galaxy MacauTM, the world-class luxury integrated resort renowned for delivering the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World", launched its Sakura Cultural Festival today. From now until May 5, the East Square of Galaxy Macau transforms into a captivating world filled with Japanese charm. Dozens of exhibitors from various regions of Japan, alongside local businesses, will offer an array of Japanese cuisine and beverages, Japan-themed booth games, traditional Japanese cultural performances and workshops, and other thrilling Japanese experiences for both locals and tourists alike.









Today, Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival dazzled at the East Square, inviting both locals and tourists in Macau to visit and experience a wide array of Japanese cuisine and cultural activities from now until May 5.

Guests including Ms. Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General, Consulate-General of Japan, and Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau, of Galaxy Entertainment Group, and other officiating guests graced the opening ceremony of Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival. They were among the first to partake in the festivities and immerse themselves in the ambiance of Japanese culture. Mr. Kevin Kelley remarked in his speech: "Galaxy Macau will continue to support the SAR government in promoting the diversified development of Macau's tourism industry through events like the Sakura Cultural Festival. We will introduce more colorful international cultural experiences to showcase Macau's rich and diverse tourism elements, thereby enhancing Macau's profound connotation as the 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure'. Galaxy Macau will also continue to focus on and support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, providing them with an invaluable platform to showcase their brand and products."





A performance crew specially invited from Japan will delight guests at the Sakura Cultural Festival with captivating traditional Japanese taiko drum performances.





In addition to the exciting activities at the East Square, an exclusive four-hands Kaiseki, led by Tadashi Sawauchi, the Global Grand Chef of the Hotel Okura Group, and Morihiro Takeda, Executive Chef of Yamazato, Macau, will be presented at Yamazato for one night only on April 25. Meanwhile, a series of restaurants under Galaxy Macau, such as Nagomi, Kyo Watami, Butao Ramen, Yoshimori Teppanyaki, and CHA BEI, will introduce authentic Japanese set menus and delicacies, allowing guests to instantly immerse themselves in the pink cherry blossom season of Japan. Guests consuming the designated menus or spending MOP500 or more at the mentioned restaurants, as well as Chi Sasa Japanese Cuisine and Ufufu Cafe, are eligible to enjoy a 15-min yukata experience, or partake in one of the immersive Japanese workshops and interactive games, or participate in a lucky draw.









At the opening ceremony, the chef team of Kyo Watami showcased a live cutting of an 80-kilogram bluefin tuna directly imported from Nagasaki, Japan, for the guests.







The themed decoration and atmosphere at the Sakura Cultural Festival instantly transport guests to a spring day in Japan, offering many photo spots to capture the memories of cherry blossoms.





A centerpiece attraction at the Sakura Cultural Festival is the sake vending machine, offering over 50 varieties of Japanese sake.









Over the Sakura Cultural Festival, guests can enjoy Japanese yukata experience by presenting spending receipts in designated amount.

