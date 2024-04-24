Who Is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham Star Trolled For Saying 'There's More To Do With Life Than Watching Films'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) FahadhFaasil's

new film-related comment has split followers. The

'Pushpa, The

Rise'

actor,

spoke up against movies, saying he wished people

didn't

debate performers and performances at dinner tables. Allu

Arjun's

co-star stated that he would like to modify this attitude. While some fans appreciated

FaFa's

point of view, others on social media were unimpressed with the Pushpa 2

star's

remark.

Speaking with a local media house

Galatta

Plus, the Aavesham actor said,

“I

don't

want people to talk about actors or performances on the dining table.

Let them

just

discuss it in

theatre

or maybe on the

way back home the drive.

Not more than that. Cinema is not beyond that. Cinema has a limit

and

let's

just...”

Also Read:

Kerala: Police registers case against makers of Manjummel Boys; Here's why

When the host, Baradwaj Rangan, argued,

“That's

not how a

cinephiles

operates,”

Fahadh replied,

“That's

what I want to change.

I am not saying I want to change but there is more that you can do with your life than

watching

films.”

Many social media users took to X and shared their reactions to the statement.

“FaFa politely advising us to get a life,”

a fan wrote.

“That's

the most creative and polite way to call

twitter

cinephiles

jobless ,”

added another.



“Does he know that he is politely asking the entire stan

twitter

to get a life

and

now they

don't

know what to do with it?

”

a third user said.

“My man said go get a life, he literally questioned my existence,

what

is this behaviour

fafa

,”

a fourth fan wrote.

“I

kindly disagree.

Cinema shaped who

i

am now,”

a social media user wrote.

“Nahhhh. Nothing makes me

more happy than discussing about the things i

love regardless of the place.

There's

no limit to cinema because it is a medium to achieve anything. If your conviction is truthful then in just those limited hours you can give people a memory of a lifetime,”

another user added.



Also Read:

Who is Premila Morar? CSK all-rounder Rachin Ravindra's girlfriend

“Sorry sir but I just want to tell

u

stars born from this table

discuss

only,”

a third user added.

Many people assumed he was addressing poisonous fandoms. However, many fandoms, particularly those associated with the Telugu cinema business, were not pleased with the statement.