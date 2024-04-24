Who Is Fahadh Faasil? Aavesham Star Trolled For Saying 'There's More To Do With Life Than Watching Films'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) FahadhFaasil's
new film-related comment has split followers. The
'Pushpa, The
Rise'
actor,
spoke up against movies, saying he wished people
didn't
debate performers and performances at dinner tables. Allu
Arjun's
co-star stated that he would like to modify this attitude. While some fans appreciated
FaFa's
point of view, others on social media were unimpressed with the Pushpa 2
star's
remark.
Speaking with a local media house
Galatta
Plus, the Aavesham actor said,
“I
don't
want people to talk about actors or performances on the dining table.
Let them
just
discuss it in
theatre
or maybe on the
way back home the drive.
Not more than that. Cinema is not beyond that. Cinema has a limit
and
let's
just...”
When the host, Baradwaj Rangan, argued,
“That's
not how a
cinephiles
operates,”
Fahadh replied,
“That's
what I want to change.
I am not saying I want to change but there is more that you can do with your life than
watching
films.”
Many social media users took to X and shared their reactions to the statement.
“FaFa politely advising us to get a life,”
a fan wrote.
“That's
the most creative and polite way to call
twitter
cinephiles
jobless ,”
added another.
“Does he know that he is politely asking the entire stan
twitter
to get a life
and
now they
don't
know what to do with it?
”
a third user said.
“My man said go get a life, he literally questioned my existence,
what
is this behaviour
fafa
,”
a fourth fan wrote.
“I
kindly disagree.
Cinema shaped who
i
am now,”
a social media user wrote.
“Nahhhh. Nothing makes me
more happy than discussing about the things i
love regardless of the place.
There's
no limit to cinema because it is a medium to achieve anything. If your conviction is truthful then in just those limited hours you can give people a memory of a lifetime,”
another user added.
“Sorry sir but I just want to tell
u
stars born from this table
discuss
only,”
a third user added.
Many people assumed he was addressing poisonous fandoms. However, many fandoms, particularly those associated with the Telugu cinema business, were not pleased with the statement.
