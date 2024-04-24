Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Egypt's Foreign Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received a written message from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi received the message during his meeting today with Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Qatar HE Amr El Sherbini.