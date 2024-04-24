Kuwait Amir Concludes State Visit To Jordan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and an official delegation accompanying him left Wednesday the Jordanian capital, Amman, following a state visit.

His Highness the Amir was seen off at the Airport by Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein.

He was also seen off by senior trustee at the Royal Court and Head of the Mission of Honor, Prince Mered bin Raad, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dr. Bisher Al-Khasawneh, Head of the Royal Court Yusuf Al-Esawi, senior officials and Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri. (end)

