SMBDA Ready To Support Business Entities To Operate In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) underthe Azerbaijan Economy Ministry is ready to provide support tobusiness entities that want to start operations in Azerbaijan,Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA, said atthe Azerbaijan- Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that there are prospects for the development ofrelations between Azerbaijan and Bashkortostan: "We activelycooperate with the Russian Trade Mission in Azerbaijan, the RussianChamber of Commerce and Industry. The purpose of this cooperationis to promote business initiatives of entrepreneurs, createfavorable conditions for business cooperation and ensure necessarycoordination."

Mammadov recalled that he remembers well the visit of thedelegation of Bashkortostan to the Agency in February 2022: "Weinitially discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field ofSMEs, interaction with the relevant departments of Bashkortostan,organization of potential joint events, exchange of information ininvestment."

The chairman also pointed out that SMBDA considers it importantto maintain relations with the regions of the Russian Federationand direct B2B relations: "We see future prospects of interactionat the institutional level, as well as in the format of providingpermanent networking for businessmen."