15 Million Underprivileged Men In Japan Revealed The 'Side Effects' Of Gender Discrimination

(MENAFN- Pressat) Tokyo, 24th April, 2024 - A groundbreaking study by a journalist Anna TOI and Professor Shinsuke IKEDA from Otaru University of Commerce estimates that 15 million Japanese men can be classified as "underprivileged men" - individuals facing multiple socio-economic challenges.

The term "underprivileged men" refers to individuals, who face multiple vulnerabilities such as poverty, disability, and other socioeconomic challenges that put them at a disadvantage in society.

In the book "The Age of 15 Million Underprivileged Men” these are revealed;



Men are more likely to be murdered than women.

Men are more likely to suffer from domestic violence by their partners, including verbal, financial, and emotional abuse.

There are only 1 non-profit organisation supporting underprivileged men for every 4000 organisations aiding underprivileged women. 75% of underprivileged men blame themselves for their circumstances, despite many root causes being out of their control, such as economic recessions and childhood abuse.

"For the first time, we have data quantifying the staggering number of talented yet underprivileged Japanese men deprived of opportunities in our rapidly ageing society," says Anna TOI, journalist and author. "These individuals face systemic barriers preventing them from realising their full potential."

Japan has long been considered a country with strong discrimination against women, ranking 125th in the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report. At the same time, men are expected to have a 'masculinity' to nurture and lead women, making it difficult for them to report vulnerabilities such as being victims of crime or abuse. This study reveals another effect of gender discrimination.

About the Book:

Title: "The Age of 15 Million Underprivileged Men"

Publisher: FUSOSHA Publishing Inc. (Japan)

Date of Publishment: 24th April 2024

ISBN : 978-4594097417

