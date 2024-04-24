Patanjali, Ramdev, Balkrishna Issue 'New Public Apology' After Supreme Court's Blow Over Misleading Ads

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Ramdev in relation to the contempt case in Supreme Court over previous misleading advertisements published new public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24. This development comes a day after the apex court questioned them on the size and visibility of an apology issued by the company.
