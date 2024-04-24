EVM-VVPAT Verification Case: Supreme Court To Pronounce Directions On Pleas For Cross-Verification Of Votes

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce directions on a clutch of petitions seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT).A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is scheduled to pronounce the directions on the plea in which order was reserved by the apex court on April 18.

