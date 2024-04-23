‘Modi Meter’ On Namo App To Gauge Pulse Of Nation, Users Can Predict NDA’S Numbers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Amid the heat of Lok Sabha elections, the NaMo App has launched a unique feature named 'Modi Meter' which will allow the users to gauge the pulse of the nation in the poll season and also participate in a virtual opinion poll.

'Modi Meter', the interactive module launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal App, also enables users to predict the performance of the NDA in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The primary goal of the 'Modi Meter' module is to raise awareness about the elections and encourage the people to cast their votes.

Notably, in his election rallies, Prime Minister Modi has frequently spoken about the often-repeated slogan, 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar', coined by the people.

The concept of 'Modi Meter' is simple yet powerful. Users can express their projections on the number of seats the NDA coalition is expected to win nationally and within their respective states. They can also predict the likelihood of a BJP candidate winning in their respective constituencies.

For every user who logs into the NaMo App, the module automatically identifies their state and constituency (which they put in earlier during registration), enabling them to project the numbers.

After submitting their predictions, the users receive a personalised card that reads 'Your Vote Can Make It Happen', which can also be shared on social media. This encourages voter engagement and creates awareness about the significance of voting in a democracy.

The Modi Meter is unique in that it allows for a two-way flow of information. As users interact with the module, their predictions are anonymously recorded and used to provide insight into the pulse and sentiment of the people for the BJP and PM Modi.

The users can download the NaMo App from and engage in the new module.