Iran cautions Israel it knows where its nukes concealed

(MENAFN) A senior officer from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a warning, asserting Tehran's capability to target Israeli nuclear facilities if its own are attacked, according to reports from local media sources.



The heightened tensions in the Middle East stem from an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in casualties, including seven IRGC officers. In response, Tehran launched a significant barrage of drones and missiles over the weekend, purportedly targeting Israeli interests, with most of the projectiles intercepted by Israel and its Western allies.



According to IRGC Brigadier General Ahmad Haghtalab, the Israeli nuclear sites have been identified, and Tehran possesses the necessary information to retaliate if provoked. He emphasized Iran's readiness to launch powerful missiles to destroy these targets, underscoring the gravity of the situation.



While Tehran has signaled its perception of the recent incident as resolved, Israel remains resolute in its stance, vowing to respond without divulging specifics on its plans. Speculations suggest that further military action from Israel may be directed towards the Iranian nuclear industry, sparking concerns over potential escalation.



The Israeli nuclear program comprises both civilian and purported military components, with the exact details of the latter remaining unconfirmed by Israel. Estimates indicate Israel's possession of approximately 80 nuclear weapons, including gravity bombs and warheads for medium-range ballistic missiles, as reported by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).



IRGC Brigadier General Haghtalab did not disclose specific sites targeted by Iran for potential retaliation, leaving uncertainties about the scope and nature of any prospective operation.



However, his remarks underscore the gravity of the situation and the precarious balance of power in the region.

