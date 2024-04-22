Apni Party Announces Support For PC Chief Sajad Lone In Baramulla

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Apni Party on Monday extended its support to People's Conference chief Sajad Lone, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from north Kashmir's Baramulla constituency.
Party chief Altaf Bukhari announced the support for Lone during a press conference, days after Lone had sought his help to consolidate the anti-National Conference votes in the constituency.ADVERTISEMENT
Lone is contesting against Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice-president and a former chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.
“We have fielded candidates from two constituencies - Srinagar and Anantnag-Rajouri. We have not fielded any candidate from north Kashmir and I am happy to announce that we will be extending support to the People's Conference, led by Lone there,” Bukhari said.
Lone on Saturday sought support from the Apni Party to consolidate all anti-National Conference votes in north Kashmir, claiming that it benefits from the fragmentation of votes. Read Also Sajad Lone Seeks Apni Party's Support For LS Polls Omar Abdullah Has 'Habit Of Humiliating People': Sajad Lone
“I appeal to Altaf Bukhari, let us stop the division of votes in north Kashmir and let them support us there,” Lone had said.
The People's Conference chief had also assured its 100 per cent support to the Apni Party in Srinagar in return.
Baramulla goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20 while Srinagar will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN22042024000215011059ID1108123561
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.