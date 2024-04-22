SMBDA To Support Smes Who Want To Promote Their Products At Exhibitions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture ("CaspianAgro") and 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry ("InterFoodAzerbaijan") exhibitions, which will be held at the Baku ExpoCenter on May 15-17, a special stand will be set up to promote theproducts and services of SMEs, Azernews reports,citing the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA)under the Economy Ministry.

The agency noted that this will be done at the expense of statesupport provided by SMBDA. No payment will be made by the SMEs thatwill present their products and services at the stands, allexpenses related to the exhibition will be covered by thestate.

The goal is to promote the products and services produced bySMEs to a wide consumer audience, and to support their sale. SMBDAin advance to inform entrepreneurs about the exhibitions that willbe covered by the support mechanism for participation of SMEs inexhibitions announcements will be made onthe website, accounts in social networks and in the media.

SMEs wishing to present their products and services at the"Caspian Agro" and 29th "InterFood Azerbaijan" exhibitions canapply to KOBIA until May 5. SMEs wishing to participate in theexhibition should apply by filling out the appropriateform: