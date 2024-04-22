When Will Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Be Celebrated? All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu festival honouring the birth of Lord Hanuman, a god and hero from the Ramayana. This festival falls on Purnima Tithi, the full moon day of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Lord Hanuman, the son of Anjana and Kesari, is also called Vanara God, Bajrangbali, and Vayu Dev. Known for his unwavering devotion to Lord Rama and Sita, Hanuman is also referred to as Anjaneya celebration varies across Indian states, with unique traditions and timing in each region. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on Tuesday, April 23 MuhuratThe auspicious times (shubh muhurat) for performing puja on Hanuman Jayanti are from 10:41 AM to 1:57 PM, 3:35 PM to 5:13 PM, and 8:13 PM to 9:35 PM Purnima Tithi starts at 3:25 AM on April 23, 2024, and ends at 5:18 AM on April 24, 2024 is revered for his immense power and strength, and he is believed to be capable of achieving anything, even those feats that seem impossible to others. A well-known story from the Ramayana highlights this; Hanuman carried an entire mountain on his shoulder to bring the life-saving herb, Sanjeevani Booti, to save Lakshman Read: Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial beauty of planet's natural beauty. Check detailsHanuman is known by various names, including Maruti Nandan, Bajrangbali, Pawan Putra, Veer Hanuman, Sundar (a name given by his mother during his childhood), and Sankat Mochan, the remover of all troubles for his devotees are some heartfelt wishes for Hanuman Jayanti that you can share with your loved ones:“On this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, may Lord Hanuman bless you with courage, strength, and success in all your endeavors. Jai Bajrangbali!”“Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Lord Hanuman remove all obstacles from your life and fill it with joy and prosperity.”“May the divine blessings of Hanuman Ji be with you always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May you be showered with health, wealth, and happiness.”Also Read: Top Events of The Day: PM Modi's rally, statewide protest in Karnataka on Neha Hiremath case, Reliance Q4 results“On Hanuman Jayanti, let's remember the greatness of Lord Hanuman and seek his guidance for a successful and fulfilling life. Jai Hanuman!”“May Lord Hanuman bless you with the wisdom to overcome any challenge and the strength to stand tall in times of adversity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!”“Sending you warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti. May Lord Hanuman grant you the courage to face any situation and the wisdom to make the right choices.”“Wishing you a Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May the devotion and faith in Lord Hanuman guide you towards a path of success and happiness.”



