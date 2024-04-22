Mahindra Tractors crosses Milestone by Selling 40 Lakh Tractor Units

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, April 19, 2024: Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group and the world’s largest tractor manufacturer by volume, has achieved a milestone by selling the brands 40th Lakh tractor, inclusive of exports in March 2024. The Mahindra Yuvo Tech Plus, based on Mahindra’s next-generation Yuvo tractor platform, marks this milestone, having rolled-out from Mahindra’s Zaheerabad facility, Mahindra’s youngest tractor facility and a global production hub for Mahindra Tractors.



Having rolled out its first tractor in 1963 through a partnership with International Harvester Inc. of the U.S., Mahindra Tractors surpassed the 1-Million-unit production mark in 2004 and then went on to claim the title of the world’s highest-selling farm tractor manufacturer by volume in 2009. 9-years later in 2013, Mahindra reached the 2-Million-unit production milestone, followed by the 3- Million mark in 2019. Just 5-years later in FY’24, Mahindra Tractors proudly sold its 40th lakh tractor. Throughout the financial year, the Mahindra Tractor brand also achieved robust sales of over 2 Lakh units.



Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “Driven by our purpose of transform farming and enriching lives, we take great pride in selling our 40th Lakh Mahindra Tractor, as we celebrate decades of leadership and 60 years of the Mahindra Tractor all in the same year. With these milestones I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our customers, the farmer, who inspire us every day, as well as our partners and our teams, as we embark on journey of transformation together.”



Vikram Wagh, Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Tractors, expressed that, “This is a momentous occasion for us at Mahindra Farm Division. 40 Lakh tractor deliveries are a strong testament to the trust that customers have in our brand purpose and our deep understanding of Indian farming. While the past 5-years has been fantastic, during which we clocked our fastest million, we will continue to respond to diverse needs of our customers with the widest portfolio of tractors, while delivering global-first technologies and unmatched reliability as we enable the farmer to Rise.”



Spanning 60 years, Mahindra has broadened its offerings to encompass a diverse range of more than 390 tractor models. During this period, Mahindra Tractors has also established a robust network of over 1200 dealer partners across India, with a customer first orientation that has enabled the brand to provide unparalleled levels of sales, service and spares support to an expanding base of 40 lakh Mahindra Tractors customers.



In appreciation of Mahindra Tractors 40 lakh customers, the company launched a new Digital Video Commercial (DVC) titled ‘40 lakh happy customers and 60 years of brand trust,’ while also rolling-out new offers on its products and services across the country. The campaign revolves around the colour ‘red’, symbolising prosperity and synonymous with Mahindra Tractors.







