Iran's petrochemical industry to surpass 100M ton output capacity by 2025

(MENAFN) Highlighting the significant strides in Iran's petrochemical industry, the head of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) has projected a remarkable increase in production capacity by the end of the current Iranian calendar year. Speaking at the National Asia-Europe Oil and Gas Conference, Morteza Shahmirzaei emphasized Iran's longstanding prominence in the global energy landscape, owing to its abundant oil and gas reserves.



Shahmirzaei underscored Iran's pivotal role as a beacon of peace, stability, and security in the region, emphasizing its strategic geographical position along the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Indian Ocean. He emphasized Iran's vital function as a crucial conduit for the transportation of various energy products, including oil, gas condensates, liquefied gas, and diverse petrochemical goods.



Moreover, Shahmirzaei highlighted Iran's petrochemical industry as a key player on the global stage, renowned for delivering high-quality technical and engineering services. He expressed Iran's readiness to collaborate with international partners in both the production and sale of petrochemical equipment, fostering mutually beneficial relationships.



Addressing the recent progress in Iran's petrochemical sector, Shahmirzaei revealed that production capacity exceeded 95 million tons in the preceding Iranian calendar year. This acceleration underscores Iran's unwavering commitment to advancing its petrochemical industry, positioning itself as a significant contributor to the global energy landscape.



Furthermore, Shahmirzaei noted the establishment of fruitful partnerships with like-minded countries such as Russia and Central Asian states, highlighting Iran's proactive engagement and cooperation with regional allies in advancing mutual interests in the energy sector.

