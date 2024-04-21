Traffic Cops Report 15 Pc Drop In 'Over-Speeding' Violations

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday claimed a notable decrease in over-speeding violations, with a reduction of approximately 15 per cent in prosecutions issued for such offences compared to the same period last year until April 15.

Data shared by the Delhi Traffic Police revealed that up to April 15, a total of 816,372 notices were issued for over-speeding violations, marking a significant drop from the 952,367 notices issued during the corresponding period in 2023.

A senior traffic police official said that through meticulous planning and implementation, they have significantly curbed over-speeding incidents on the city's roads and the systematic deployment of OSVD cameras has played a pivotal role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speed, thereby fostering safer road conditions for all commuters.

"Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits. The visible presence of Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras serves as a deterrent, instilling a sense of responsibility among drivers and promoting adherence to traffic regulations," said the official.

The official said that furthermore, OSVD cameras accurately capture instances of over-speeding, allowing for swift and precise enforcement actions against violators.

"In addition to enforcement efforts, the Delhi Traffic Police has actively engaged in public awareness campaigns to educate citizens about the importance of adhering to speed limits for road safety. These campaigns have helped in fostering a culture of compliance and responsible driving behaviour among the general public," the official added.