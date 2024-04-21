Paris 2024: Balraj Panwar Seals Olympics Quota; Mixed Duo Of Narayana-Konganapalle Secure Paralympics Berth

(MENAFN- IANS) Chungju (S Korea), April 21 (IANS) National champion Balraj Panwar secured a Paris 2024 Olympic Games quota place for India after finishing third in the men's single scull final at the World Rowing Asia/Oceania Olympic Qualifying Regatta on Sunday.

The 25-year-old finished clocked 7:01.27 to finish third in 2000m race and seal the quota place for Paris 2024.

In the men's double skulls event, where the top two got the quota place, the pair of Uttam Kumar and Tokyo Olympian Arjun Lal Jat Arvind Singh missed the quota place by a whisker as they finished third in the final, clocking 6:30.11.

Arvind and Arjun Lal Jat competed together in the category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing 11th. Moreover, the duo won a silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. However, since Arjun Lal Jat has suffered a back strain, Ujjwal partnered with Arvind in Chungju.

On the other hand, in the mixed double scull, Para Rowers of Narayana Konganapalle and Anita booked their place in the 2024 Paralympics after finishing first in their qualification with the timing of 7:50.80.

India will send only one representative to compete in rowing at the Paris Olympics event starting from July 26, with the rowing events scheduled for July 27 to August 3.

Overall, this will be the seventh time India will be represented in the rowing event at the quadrennial extravaganza.