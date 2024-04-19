SHURE EMPOWERS CONTENT CREATORS WITH NEXT-LEVEL RECORDING AND STREAMING EQUIPMENT: INTRODUCING THE NEW MV7+ MICROPHONE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Today, Shure announced the evolution of its hybrid XLR/USB dynamic microphone with the launch of the MV7+ Podcast Microphone. This marks a significant step forward from its predecessor, the award-winning MV7 Podcast Microphone, by integrating a sleeker design and software upgrades built to meet and exceed the needs of modern creators, offering even better audio quality with ease of use.

Engineered for discerning streamers, podcasters, and musicians, the MV7+ is the ideal choice for those seeking to capture broadcast-quality audio in even the most challenging of spaces. With Shure's cutting-edge Voice Isolation Technology, the focus lies on the user's voice, avoiding annoying background noises and ensuring outstanding audio for every recording and streaming session. It also includes a new, innovative onboard Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engine which powers a suite of advanced features, like an improved Auto Level Mode, a Digital Popper StopperTM for enhanced plosive control, Real-time Denoiser, and Adjustable Reverb. Thanks to its unique full-touch LED live meter display and numerous customization options, the MV7+ sets a new standard in sound quality and personalization while diving into a vibrant world of color.

To elevate the user experience to the next level, the MV7+ podcast microphone integrates with the free, new MOTIV MixTM Desktop app, Shure's latest MOTIV software interface. MOTIV Mix provides users with the ability to configure all aspects of the MV7+. The software also offers multi-track recording and routing to support users with a greater control of their livestreaming and recordings. With MV7+ and MOTIV Mix, it's easier than ever to sound authentic, freeing up creators to let their imagination shine brightly.

“Modern content creators and streamers are constantly searching for new ways to customize their set up and sound to set themselves above the pack,” said Sean Sullivan, Associate Director of Global Product Management at Shure.“The MV7+ is our answer to this challenge. It builds off the legacy of the MV7 and delivers broadcast-quality audio in any setting while empowering creators with intuitive customization and control. Through our latest DSP innovations and the new MOTIV Mix desktop app integration, the MV7+ is set to redefine excellence in audio recording for every session.”



Multi-Color LED Touch Panel: Elevate the audio experience with a customizable LED touch panel. Choose from over 16.8 million colors to visualize your sound levels or engage an ambient pulse effect. A simple tap anywhere on the LED Panel Live Meter instantly mutes the microphone, ensuring privacy and control.

Real-time Denoiser: Leverage the advanced DSP technology of the MV7+ to eliminate background noise. It works in harmony with the microphone's Voice Isolation to deliver pristine sound, even in less-than-ideal recording environments.

Digital Popper Stopper: Remove harsh plosives sounds to avoid acoustic distractions and a cumbersome physical pop filter on camera.

Improved Auto Level Mode: Intelligent audio adjustment adapts the microphones gain based on the distance, volume, and room dynamics, providing perfectly balanced sound automatically.

Onboard Reverb: Choose from three types of onboard reverb settings–Plate, Hall, Studio-and set intensity levels to add desired depth and richness to recordings. Hybrid XLR and USB-C outputs: The MV7+ integrates into any setup as it provides hybrid USB-C and XLR output and connects seamlessly with your laptop or phone (iOS and Android), offering unparalleled flexibility and ease of use.

MOTIV MixTM Desktop App:

Unlock the full potential of the MV7+ microphone through the MOTIV Mix software interface. This platform allows users to customize the LED panel, access up to five multi-track recording and routing channels, and fine-tune settings like sound signature, gain, and more. A Beta version of the new software will be available to experience with the MV7+ at launch, helping users reduce the number of apps needed to streamline their workflows. Key features of MOTIV Mix include:



Multi-channel Mixer: Control multiple channels of audio to record, monitor or use your mixed audio for your livestream.

Soundcheck: Check your mic's gain setting and optimize it with the help of Soundcheck.

A redefined Monitor Mix Slider: Mix mic output and system audio playback levels individually. Full access: to advanced DSP features of your MV7+ Podcast Microphone.

MOTIV Mix will soon be compatible with other legacy MOTIV products such as the MV7 and the MVX2U, serving as a building block for forthcoming software innovations and premium features.

Availability:

The MV7+ Podcast Microphone comes in two colors (black and white). The black MV7+ is available now at Shure official partners and Amazon. This summer, the white version will be available along with a special bundle, the MV7+ Podcast kit, that includes the microphone in black and a Gator mic stand.

Each purchase comes with a 3m USB-C to USB-C cable, a printed quick start guide, and a MOTIV MIX Art Card with download instructions. Other accessories such as a 15-inch USB-C to lightning cable and a replacement foam windscreen are available for purchase individually.

About Shure:

Shure ha been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.