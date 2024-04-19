Kuleba Says G7 Identified 'Specific Steps' To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have identified "specific steps" needed to help Ukraine fight Russia.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told this to reporters on the Italian island of Capri where G7 foreign ministers are meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .
"We identified specific steps which Western partners will make to help Ukraine," Kuleba said. Read also:
Kuleba, Tajani discuss bolstering Ukrainian air defenses
He said the West had the capacity "to provide Ukraine with all necessary resources as soon as possible to save Europe from a larger war."
Earlier reports said that Kuleba had arrived in Italy, where G7 foreign ministers are meeting.
He has already met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.
Photo: ELTA / ANDRIUS UFARTAS
MENAFN19042024000193011044ID1108115634
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.