Kuleba Says G7 Identified 'Specific Steps' To Help Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies have identified "specific steps" needed to help Ukraine fight Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told this to reporters on the Italian island of Capri where G7 foreign ministers are meeting, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"We identified specific steps which Western partners will make to help Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He said the West had the capacity "to provide Ukraine with all necessary resources as soon as possible to save Europe from a larger war."

Earlier reports said that Kuleba had arrived in Italy, where G7 foreign ministers are meeting.

He has already met with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani.

Photo: ELTA / ANDRIUS UFARTAS