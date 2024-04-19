Bengaluru: Actress Harshika Poonacha And Family Attacked Over Alleged Language Dispute In Fraser Town (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A disturbing incident occurred in Bengaluru's Fraser Town, where Kannada film actress Harshika Poonacha and her family were subjected to a violent altercation at the hands of a mob near the Karama restaurant, on Masjid Road, Pulikeshi Nagar. The confrontation, which erupted over a minor parking dispute, quickly escalated into a severe attack that left the actress and her family traumatized.

According to Harshika, the incident unfolded as they were retrieving their vehicle from valet parking. Two individuals approached, complaining that the car was too large and might hit them. The situation deteriorated when these individuals, along with a group that rapidly grew to 20-30 people, began to hurl abuses and physically assault her husband, Bhuvan. The assailants also attempted to snatch Bhuvan's gold chain but were thwarted.

Harshika highlighted that the attackers took issue with them speaking Kannada, making derogatory remarks about local Kannadigas and demanding that they refrain from using their mother tongue. The mob primarily communicated in Hindi, Urdu, and English, with a few speaking broken Kannada.

The timely call to the police caused the mob to disperse swiftly; however, Harshika noted a lack of immediate support from the local authorities. Despite their proximity, police assistance was reportedly inadequate, with the attending officer showing disinterest in actively pursuing the case.

This violent episode has raised significant concerns about the safety and cultural respect within Bengaluru, a city known for its diverse and multicultural ethos.





