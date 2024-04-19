QPO's 15Th Year Anniversary Festival Continues With Two Concerts Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Day two of the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra's 15-Year-Anniversary Festival begins with a family concert titled“Mozart: A Musical Sitcom,” a unique musical experience filled with 18th century costumes and historical characters from Mozart's lifetime performed by Qatar Philharmonic's Cinemoon Ensemble and special guests.

This concert is not just for children, but also for adults who never grew up , the concert will take place at Qatar National Convention Center – Auditorium (3) at 4:30pm today, April 19.

The CineMoon Ensemble, a dynamic chamber orchestra based in Doha, was born within the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. Founded by Merve Kenet-Bulun in 2013, who has been overseeing its artistic direction since its inception, co-founded by Lorena Manescu, who leads the ensemble as concertmaster, and directed by Maestro Giovanni Pasini.

From their acclaimed debut in 2013 at the Museum of Islamic Art in Doha, the CineMoon Ensemble has continuously evolved, growing increasingly versatile and popular. They have performed in numerous venues and presented in various configurations and settings, expanding to an orchestra of forty musicians in its full formation, all selected members from within the prestigious Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. The ensemble is renowned for regularly performing a repertoire designed to blend music, visuals, and storytelling. While its natural focus lies in film music, it is equally adept at exploring genres ranging from opera to musicals, with

The final concert to close Day 2 of the 15-Year-Anniversary Festival“Music from the Barouqe Courts” invites the audience to the Royal courts of the Renaissance era to experience works from the Baroque period of classical music. The concert will include compositions from several of Europe's most well-loved composers employed by a Baroque court such as, Bach, Händel, Lully, and Corelli. Qatar Philharmonic's Doha Baroque Ensemble, oboist German Diaz Blanco, bassoonist Daniel Hrinda, and the Qatar Concert Choir will perform alongside harpsichordist Christoph Teichner for this enchanting event, the concert will take place at Qatar National Convention Center – Auditorium (3) at 7:30PM.

The Doha Baroque Ensemble was founded 10 years ago in 2011 by Ines Wein and Katrin Meingast. It's the first and only ensemble of its kind in the Gulf region. These musicians are baroque music specialists and skilled in historical baroque music performance. In partnership with the Qatar Concert Choir, the ensemble also performs the great choral works establishing in 2013, a long standing concert series titled“Baroque in Qatar,” showcasing the best of baroque music to Doha's community. As well as performing music of the baroque period, the ensemble aims to develop and explore interesting and innovative areas of fusion between eastern and western musical cultures.