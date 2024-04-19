IPL 2024: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined For Slow Over-Rate Offence

(MENAFN- IANS) Mullanpur, April 19 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs", a BCCI statement read.

On Thursday's match, Mumbai Indians survived Ashutosh Sharma's stunning assault of 25-ball 61, also his first fifty in the IPL, to get crucial two points.

MI is currently sitting seven on the points table with three wins in seven games.