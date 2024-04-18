Voting For Mizoram LS Seat Begins Under Massive Security Cover

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, April 19 (IANS) Voting for the lone Mizoram Lok Sabha seat began on Friday morning amidst heavy security cover, officials said.

After initial formalities, the polling started at 7 a.m. across the 1,276 polling stations in the state.

Over 6.56 lakh electorates, including 4.4 lakh female voters, are eligible to cast their votes to seal the electoral fate of six candidates, including a woman.

Like the 2019 parliamentary elections, a multi-corner contest is expected in the Mizoram Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the tribals.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement, which is contesting the Lok Sabha election for the first time, has put up entrepreneur Richard Vanlalhmangaiha while the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena. Besides, the Congress has nominated Lalbiakzama, a former police officer and the BJP put up its state President Vanlalhmuaka in the contest.

The lone female nominee Rita Malsawmi, a singer and lyricist, was fielded by the Mizoram People's Conference and one independent candidate is also vying for the seat.

MNF's sitting Lok Sabha member from Mizoram C. Lalrosanga had expressed his reluctance to contest again, prompting the party to choose Vanlalvena.

More than 3,500 Mizoram police personnel and 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) (1080 personnel) have been deployed to ensure peaceful balloting.

Voting would continue till 5 p.m. without any interruption.