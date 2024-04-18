Air Arabia Resumes Scheduled Operations From Sharjah Airport

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 7:41 PM

Thu 18 Apr 2024, 7:43 PM

Air Arabia has resumed scheduled operations from Sharjah International Airport as of 4 am today, April 18.

In a statement on its official X account, the airline updated passengers with information regarding all flights cancelled on April 16 and 17 due to severe weather conditions in the UAE and the region.

Air Arabia stated that passengers with cancelled bookings will receive a full credit voucher for the amount paid. This credit voucher can be used for future flight bookings. Alternatively, passengers have the option of a full cash refund.

Passengers who originally booked through travel agents are requested to contact them for rebooking options or refund requests, the airline stated.

