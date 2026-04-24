Central Bank Of Azerbaijan Updates Capital Requirements For Investment Companies

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)In accordance with the“Financial Sector Development Strategy for 2024–2026,” and to ensure the sustainable operations of capital market participants and enhance compliance with international regulatory standards, the Central Bank's Board of Directors adopted a resolution on April 1, 2026, amending the“Regulation on Sustainable Capital Requirements for Investment Companies, Trend reports via the CBA.

The amendments include the classification of investment companies, regulation of cases of changes in their categories, the application of a new approach to calculating capital requirements, as well as new requirements for liquid assets and the leverage ratio.

The new approach to calculating capital requirements will create conditions for more proportionate regulation of the activities of investment companies, taking into account not only the volume of their trading book, but also their activity in providing investment services.

New requirements for liquid assets of investment companies and the determination of the minimum leverage ratio serve the sustainable development of participants carrying out intermediary activities in the capital market.

Six months have been set for the investment companies to adapt to the new regulatory environment. During this period, each investment company must determine its category, inform the CBA about this, and adapt its activities to the new regulations.

The CBA organized a presentation at the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association (ACMA), where discussions were held around the new amendments approved to the regulations, and questions of interest to sector representatives were answered.

The amendments to the " Regulations on sustainable capital requirements for investment companies" can be found here: