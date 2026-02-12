Bangladesh Votes: Key Leaders Cast Ballots Amid High Early Turnout

With voting underway for the 13th parliamentary elections, key leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen party (NCP) and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have cast their votes as reported by The Daily Star. According to The Daily Star, Jamaat-e-Islami's Ameer Shafiqur Rahman cast his vote around 8:30 am at Manipur High School centre. Shortly after casting his vote, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam toldthe media that the party is on the verge of forming the government. He urged people to go to the polling centres and exercise their voting rights without fear. "I have cast my first vote in life without any hassle. I urge everybody to cast their vote," he said. As per the Daily Star, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir cast his vote at Thakurgaon Government Girls' High School centre around 7:40 am.

The Daily Star further reported that voting in the 13th national elections and referendum-2026 is being held simultaneously in 299 constituencies across the country and will run from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm without any break. The voting for Bangladesh's 13th Parliamentary elections marks a critical moment in the country's political history as it enters a new phase. Voters in Bangladesh turned out early on election day, forming long queues outside polling booths from as early as 6 am (local time), reflecting both anticipation and hope for a transparent electoral process. The steady turnout and orderly arrangements marked a significant day for voters eager to exercise their democratic rights.

A Turning Point in Politics

The parliamentary elections come at a time of significant change, following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and the ongoing ban on her long-time rival, Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. This election is seen as a turning point, as the country looks to move beyond the decades-long 'Battle of Begums' era.

Election Logistics and Demographics

The vote count will begin at 4 pm on February 12. The Election Commission will officially announce the results in the morning of February 13, once counting is complete.

With nearly 127 million eligible voters, the eighth most populous nation in the world heads to the polls. Nearly half the voters are between the ages of 18-37, as per Al Jazeera, of which 4.57 million are first-time voters.

Parties, Candidates and Key Issues

There are 59 registered political parties in Bangladesh, excluding Awami League, whose registration was suspended by the Election Commission last year, nullifying its ability to field candidates in the fray. Of these, 51 parties are participating in this year's elections. In total, 1,981 candidates are contesting, including 249 independent ones. The contesting parties are- Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Jatiya Party (JP-Quader), Jatiya Party (JP-Ershad), Left Democratic Alliance and Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), as per Al Jazeera.

Corruption, inflation, employment and economic development are the main issues deciding the election.

Simultaneous Referendum on Governance

Besides the parliamentary election, the country is holding a referendum on the National Charter 2025 - a document drafted by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, setting the foundation for future governance, as per Al Jazeera.

