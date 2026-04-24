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European Union Removes Multiple Tajik Banks From Sanctions List

European Union Removes Multiple Tajik Banks From Sanctions List


2026-04-24 03:03:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. The European Union has removed three financial institutions of Tajikistan from its sanctions list, Trend reports via the National Bank of Tajikistan.

According to information, the European Commission, through its decision dated April 23, 2026, as part of the EU's 20th sanctions package, excluded three credit institutions, Spitamen Bank CJSC, Dushanbe City Bank CJSC, and Commercebank Tajikistan CJSC, that had previously been subject to restrictions under the 19th sanctions package.

The decision is regarded as a direct outcome of enhanced cooperation between the national regulatory authorities, relevant ministries and agencies, and the European Commission, as well as the consistent implementation of international compliance standards and the strengthening of anti-money laundering frameworks.

In Tajikistan, the measure is anticipated to significantly support the continued development of the banking sector, enhance investor confidence, and expand access to financial services.

The National Bank of Tajikistan emphasized that it will continue prioritizing reforms, improving transparency, strengthening internal control systems, and ensuring full compliance with international standards.

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Trend News Agency

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