Baku Hosts Second Day Of Caspiancentral Asia Oil Trade And Logistics Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The second day of the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trade and Logistics Forum has commenced in Baku, bringing together industry stakeholders to discuss key developments shaping regional energy transport and trade.

AzerNEWS reports the forum's agenda on day two focuses on a wide range of strategic topics. These include a review of the current capacities and actual throughput volumes of major export pipelines such as the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline (BTC), and Baku–Supsa pipeline, among others.

Participants are also examining the potential logistical transformation of the so-called Middle Corridor, particularly in light of the possible opening of the Zangezur Corridor. Discussions highlight measures to reduce transit times, including digitalization initiatives, the harmonization of customs procedures, railway modernization, and the renewal of fleet and wagon infrastructure.

The modernization status of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway (BTK) is another focal point, alongside port capacity and development across the region. Key ports under review include Port of Alat and Dubendi Oil Terminal in Azerbaijan, as well as Port of Aktau and Port of Kuryk in Kazakhstan, and Port of Poti, Port of Batumi, and Kulevi Oil Terminal in Georgia.

Additional sessions address preparedness for rising cargo flows and the evolving role of Uzbekistan as a logistics hub, particularly in trade links with China and South Asia.

Organizers note that the forum's broader agenda reflects the challenges of a rapidly changing global environment, covering transport and infrastructure, financial frameworks and deal-making, as well as emerging trade strategies across the Caspian and Central Asian regions.