EU Lifts Sanctions On ASCO-Linked Vessels Following Coordinated Diplomatic Efforts

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Council of the European Union has lifted sanctions imposed on several vessels linked to Azerbaijan, according to an official decision dated April 23, 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

The move removes restrictions on the“Zaqatala” vessel owned by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), as well as the vessels “Shusha,”“Karabakh,”“Khankendi,” and“Zangazur,” which belong to a joint venture between ASCO and SOCAR.

Noting that the vessels have now been removed from the European Union's sanctions list.

According to the company, the decision followed coordinated diplomatic and legal efforts involving the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, ASCO, and SOCAR.

The vessels in question had been leased to third parties under long-term charter agreements. Their operations, ASCO emphasized, were conducted in full compliance with international regulations, including sanctions regimes. The lifting of restrictions is being viewed as a result of constructive dialogue and an objective approach grounded in international law.

As an international shipping operator, ASCO stated it will continue to conduct its activities in strict adherence to national legislation, international legal norms, and global sanctions requirements.