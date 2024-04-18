Nestle Baby Food Concerns: Shares Drop 5% As Centre Vows Investigation Into Sugar Addition In Infant Food: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Centre has reportedly taken cognisance on Nestlé's inclusion of sugar in infant food products.“We have taken cognisance of the report regarding Nestle and will investigate the matter after doing due diligence”, Business Today TV has reported citing a top government officialé came under the scanner for the sugar content in its baby food. As per a Guardian report, Nestlé India was found to have included sugar and honey in infant milk and cereal products such as Cerelac. On this, the company spokesperson has also responded and told Mint,“Over the past five years, Nestlé India has reduced added sugars by up to 30%, depending on the variant, in our infant cereals portfolio (milk cereal based complementary food).\"Also Read: Nestlé Controversies: From sugar in baby food to Maggi ban, we look at top 8 concerns in India and abroadOn Wednesday, The Guardian reported that the Swiss foods company adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in“poorer countries\". It cited data from Public Eye, a Swiss investigative organization, and the International Baby Food Action Network (IBFAN) that examined Nestlé baby food brands sold in these markets. Public Eye examined 115 products sold in Nestlé's main markets in Africa, Asia and Latin America across two key brands-Cerelac and Nodié sells a variety of products in India including noodles, chocolates and packaged milk. In calendar year 2022, the company's milk products and nutrition portfolio that includes dairy whitener, condensed milk, yoghurt, maternal and infant formula, baby foods, health care nutrition, reported sales of ₹6,815.73 crore, Shares of Nestlé India fell about 5 percent in Thusrday's trade amid a report suggesting that the company adds sugar and honey to infant milk and cereal products sold in many poorer countries. The scrip was trading at 2,457.30 apiece on BSE at 12.20 pm and 2,458.15 on NSE at 12.20 pm.

