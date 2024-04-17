Tiktok Closed In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kyrgyzstan will restrict access to the TikTok social network, Azernews reports, citing the Kyrgyz media.

This information was confirmed by the press service of theMinistry of Digital Development.

All Internet service providers in the country received a letterfrom the Service for Regulation and Supervision in theCommunications Industry, which asks to restrict access to theTikTok information service in the country and provide a writtenresponse by April 18.

The Ministry explained that these measures were taken on thebasis of a letter from the State Committee for NationalSecurity.

"The reason for the decision was TikTok's failure to comply withthe Law "On Measures to prevent Harm to Children's Health, theirphysical, intellectual, mental, spiritual and moral development."The law defines the types of information that harm the health anddevelopment of children," the Ministry of Finance said.

Recall that the authorities tried to block TikTok back in August2023. Then the Ministry of Culture sent out a letter with acorresponding request, which stated complaints about "negativecontent for children and the spread of false messages for adults."Later, the head of the relevant service assured that there would beno blocking yet.