Centronuclear Myopathy Pipeline Insight 2024, Featuring Key Players Dynacure, Astellas Gene Therapies And ARMGO Pharma

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centronuclear Myopathy - Pipeline Insight, 2024" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in Centronuclear Myopathy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Centronuclear Myopathy pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Centronuclear Myopathy treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Centronuclear Myopathy commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Centronuclear Myopathy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Centronuclear Myopathy Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Centronuclear Myopathy report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Centronuclear Myopathy Emerging Drugs

DYN101 : DynacureIONIS-DNM2-2.5Rx (DYN101) is an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce the production of Dynamin 2 (DNM2) protein for the treatment of centronuclear myopathy (CNM). Preclinical studies have shown that DYN101 has the potential to be disease modifying in CNM, with preclinical activity observed in animal models of XLCNM and ADCNM. Prevention and reversion of the disease was observed with a dose-dependent improvement in whole body strength and mice survival. The development plan for DYN101 was designed to be broad and it is the only known program investigating a treatment for the majority of CNM patients, comprised of those who have XLCNM or ADCNM. DYN101 is currently under clinical investigation in several European countries. DYN101 has been granted Orphan Drug designations by the FDA and EMA and rare pediatric disease designation by the FDA.

Centronuclear Myopathy: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Centronuclear Myopathy drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Centronuclear Myopathy

There are approx. 5+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Centronuclear Myopathy. The companies which have their Centronuclear Myopathy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase I /II include, Dynacure.

Phases

This report covers around 5+ products under different phases of clinical development like:



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration

Centronuclear Myopathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as:



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as:



Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Product Type

Drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.

Centronuclear Myopathy: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Centronuclear Myopathy therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Centronuclear Myopathy drugs.

Centronuclear Myopathy Report Insights



Centronuclear Myopathy Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Centronuclear Myopathy Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

Key Questions

Current Treatment Scenario and Emerging Therapies:



How many companies are developing Centronuclear Myopathy drugs?

How many Centronuclear Myopathy drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Centronuclear Myopathy?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Centronuclear Myopathy therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Centronuclear Myopathy and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



Dynacure

Astellas Gene Therapies ARMGO Pharma

Key Products



AT-132

DYN101 ARM210

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900