Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. Delegation Visits Turkmenistan On Bilateral Ties

U.S. Delegation Visits Turkmenistan On Bilateral Ties


2026-01-24 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 24. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met in Ashgabat on January 23 with U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll and U.S. Special Representative for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor as part of the visit of a U.S. delegation to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.

The sides emphasized that Turkmenistan-U.S. relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding, cover political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to the active political dialogue in recent years, enabling effective exchanges of views on global issues such as sustainable development, security, and climate change.

Trade and economic cooperation was highlighted as one of the key areas of partnership, with Turkmenistan maintaining long-standing cooperation with major U.S. companies in the implementation of important projects. In this regard, the significant role of the Turkmen-American Business Council was noted.

MENAFN24012026000187011040ID1110643972



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search