U.S. Delegation Visits Turkmenistan On Bilateral Ties
During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov stated that Turkmenistan attaches great importance to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with the United States.
The sides emphasized that Turkmenistan-U.S. relations, based on mutual respect, trust, and understanding, cover political-diplomatic, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was paid to the active political dialogue in recent years, enabling effective exchanges of views on global issues such as sustainable development, security, and climate change.
Trade and economic cooperation was highlighted as one of the key areas of partnership, with Turkmenistan maintaining long-standing cooperation with major U.S. companies in the implementation of important projects. In this regard, the significant role of the Turkmen-American Business Council was noted.
