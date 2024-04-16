Al Wakrah Look To Bounce Back With Win Over Al Shamal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Wakrah are eyeing a quick turnaround against Al Shamal as Expo Stars League (ESL) sides will lock horns in the postponed Round 13 beginning today.

The Blue Waves slipped to fourth in the standings after they suffered a 2-4 defeat to Al Arabi in their last fixture. With 37 points, Al Wakrah are a point behind third-placed Al Rayyan. Al Sadd, who will play against Al Ahli tomorrow, are leading the points table with 43 points, two ahead of Al Gharafa.

Al Wakrah coach Jose Murcia said the team must learn from mistakes and try its best to come up with the desired result.

“In this situation, we must forget the previous result, then prepare for the next match and one of the most important things is to be loyal and comfortable with the way we play, and I will do everything I can to convey this to the players,” Murcia said ahead of the clash to be played at Al Bayt Stadium.

“My ambition in the coming period is focused first on winning the Al Shamal match and if that happens we will be close to second place. In general, we must be ambitious and every detail is important, and we will take every step seriously because now everything is important,” he said.

Al Shamal, who are currently in seventh place in the rankings with 21 points, are seeking a win to rise in the table.

“The match will be a difficult challenge in view of the strength of the competitor, who presented a distinguished season with very good performances and results,” said Al Shamal coach Poya Asbaghi.

“The Al Wakrah team always works collectively and monitors the opposing players all over the field, but at the same time Al Shamal also made good performances in many matches."

In today's other match, Al Gharafa will take on Al Markhiya with both the sides eyeing maximum points at the Grand Hamad Stadium.

ESL: Week 13 (Postponed) Fixtures

Today

6:30pm: Al Shamal vs Al Wakrah at Al Bayt Stadium

8:30pm: Al Markhiya vs Al Gharafa at Grand Hamad Stadium

Tomorrow

6:30pm: Umm Salal vs Al Arabi at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium

6:30pm: Muaither vs Al Duhail at Grand Hamad Stadium

8:30pm: Qatar SC vs Al Rayyan at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium

8:30pm: Al Ahli vs Al Sadd at Al Thumama Stadium