Iran's Exports To Afghanistan Reach $1.8 Billion With 13% Increase

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian media has reported that Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan reached $1.871 billion in the past solar year, indicating a 13.6% increase compared to the previous year.

Hossein Roustaei, Iran's commercial attaché in Afghanistan, stated on Sunday, April 14th, that Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan in the last solar year 1402 reached $1.871 billion, showing a 13.6% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

Iran's commercial attaché in Afghanistan stated,“The value of Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan increased by $224 million in the past twelve months and by 963,000 tons in weight, reaching a total value of $1.871 billion in the year 1402 and a weight of 3,414 tons, showing a 28% increase in weight compared to the previous year.”

The Iranian official said that after a four-year decline, Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan have shown an upward trend in the past year, with 1,000 new items added to Iran's export items to Afghanistan.

Iran's commercial attaché in Afghanistan also said that Afghanistan's exports to Iran increased by $13 million last year to $43 million, indicating a 45% growth in value and a 104% increase in weight.

According to Iranian media reports citing the Iranian Trade Development Organization, the increase in the exchange of trade delegations, facilitation at borders, extension of working hours at customs, holding a joint economic commission meeting in Tehran, organizing trade conferences in Kabul, Herat, Tehran, and Mashhad, holding an exclusive exhibition of Iranian export capabilities in Herat, and exchanging over 50 exhibition delegations, along with the good quality of Iranian export goods, have been among the most important factors in increasing Iran's non-oil exports to Afghanistan.

Iranian media, citing the Iranian Customs Administration, wrote that Afghanistan is the seventh destination for Iranian export goods, and according to official statistics from the Iranian Customs, Iran's highest positive trade balance among export target countries was recorded with Afghanistan in the twelve months of the year 1402.

