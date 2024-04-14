King Receives Call From UAE President

Amman, April 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Sunday received a call from United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.According to a royal court statement, the call covered efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and increase aid while ensuring delivery through all possible means.The importance of coordinating Arab efforts was also stressed, especially amid developments in the region.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.