AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024: Tajikistan's Kabirov To Officiate Qatar-Indonesia Opening Game

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tajikistan's Nasrullo Kabirov will referee the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024 opener between hosts Qatar and Indonesia on Monday, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by Tajik duo Karaev Vafo and Karimov Hasan and Iranian Mooud Bonyadifar.

The game at the Jassim bin Hamad venue at 18:30 will be the first-ever AFC U23 Asian Cup match for Kabirov, who was placed on FIFA's Referees List in 2013.

Doha is staging the sixth edition of the continental event from April 15 to May 3, with 16 teams in action.

The top three sides will qualify directly to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, while the fourth placed team will have a CAF-AFC playoffs on May 9. (QNA)



