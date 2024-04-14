Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market Size & Growth Analysis 2024-32

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business?



The global intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business markеt size reached US$ 1.3 billion in 2023. The market to reach US$ 2.1 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.



What are Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market?



An Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) rental business offers temporary access to large, industrial-grade containers used for storing and transporting liquids, powders, and other bulk materials. These containers, with capacities ranging from 200 to 3000 liters, cater to diverse industries like chemicals, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. The rental model provides flexibility and cost-efficiency to companies needing temporary or seasonal storage solutions, eliminating the need for long-term investments in purchasing IBCs.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market industry?



The intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) rental business market is steadily expanding, fueled by the growing demand for flexible and economical bulk storage options across diverse industries. These services provide access to IBCs ranging from 200 to 3000 liters for temporary storage and transport of liquids, powders, and other materials. Factors such as the increasing need for efficient logistics, growth in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors, and the advantages of renting over purchasing IBCs are driving market growth. Moreover, the rise of e-commerce and the necessity for secure packaging during transportation are expected to further boost the demand for IBC rental services. Hence, all these factors contribute to intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Material Type



Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Plastic



2. By Product Type



Flexitanks

Stainless Steel

Carbon

Plastic

Composite



3. By Content



Liquid

Solids

Semi-Solids



4. By Capacity



Up To 1,000 Liters

1,001-1,500 Liters

1,501-2,000 Liters

Above 2,000 Liters



5. By End Use



Industrial Chemicals

Petroleum and Lubricants

Paints, Inks and Dyes

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Synthetic and Natural Rubber

Tires and Auto Components

Pharmaceuticals

Others



6. North America



United States

Canada



7. Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe



8. Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



9. Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



10. Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Precision IBC, Inc.

2. Brambles Ltd

3. TPS Rental Systems Ltd

4. IBC Containers

5. HOYER GmbH

6. Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited

7. CHEP

8. Berry Global Inc.

9. Bulk Lift International, LLC

10. Conitex Sonoco



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



