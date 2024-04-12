(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama's undeveloped Caribbean coast is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered, and some entrepreneurs want to help turn this area into a sustainable tourism destination while also preserving the virgin rainforest.

Speaking to the media they said“Our goal is to create investment opportunity awareness and promote eco-tourism while preserving the virgin rainforest.”

The lack of roads and infrastructure has been a major hurdle in developing this area for years. However, with the completion of the Colon Expressway connecting Panama City and Tocumen International Airport to the Caribbean coast 13 years ago and the 500-million-dollar suspension bridge over the Panama Canal opened in August 2019, things are looking up.

Recently, the government completed a new road connecting the town of Santiago and the Pan-American highway to the Caribbean, and the existing coastal highway was completely resurfaced and rebuilt in 2022. Funding has also been secured to build the remaining coastal highway and other infrastructure improvements.







A new land use plan was approved, which sets aside most of the land in the region as a virgin rainforest preserve while allowing for a limited amount of beach and oceanfront land for eco-tourism development. This presents a unique opportunity for investors to get involved in the creation of a sustainable tourism industry that benefits the local communities and preserves the natural environment.

An organization involved aims to create awareness and interest from investors in North America for upcoming exciting beachfront land investment opportunities.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this upcoming coast eco-development that will not only offer exceptional investment opportunities but also has the potential to impact the local communities and environment positive”.

The company is committed to creating a sustainable and socially responsible tourism industry in Panama. With the new infrastructure and land use plan, the company sees great potential in developing this area while preserving its natural resources.

“We believe that responsible tourism can bring economic benefits while also preserving the natural environment and supporting local communities.”

The company specializes in attracting foreign investors for various projects in the country, including eco-tourism ventures and sustainable development initiatives.

The company is currently the manager and operator of a pineapple farm in Panama.

It's just one more investment opportunity here in Panama.

If you want to join our Newsroom Panama Investment Club for more information, get on our mailing list by writing to us at ...

