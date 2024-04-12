120Th Batch Inaugurated At AAFT Marwah Studios, Marking Another Milestone In Creative Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a historic moment that underscores its commitment to excellence in creative education, AAFT Marwah Studios proudly inaugurated its 120th batch, solidifying its position as a global leader in nurturing talent in the realm of media and entertainment.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder and president of AAFT, expressed his pride in this significant achievement, highlighting the institution's unparalleled track record of innovation and quality. "History is once again repeated, We are the only institution in the World where the 120th batch of creative training has been launched today," remarked Dr. Marwah. With an impressive nine World records to its name, AAFT has carved a niche for itself as a beacon of excellence in creative education.



Dr. Marwah emphasized, "The quality at AAFT we have never compromised. We are the only institution with the largest number of productions taking place with students, we are the most cost-effective film school in the World, and we conduct the largest number of events related to education and training in the World."



The inauguration ceremony witnessed esteemed luminaries from the industry gracing the occasion, including Grammy Award-winning Sound Engineer P A Deepak, President of PR Society of India Dr. Ajit Pathak, Writer Dr. Dewakar Goel, Actor & Educationist Pallavi Yuvhraj, and PR Consultant Kunal Kapoor. Each speaker shared valuable insights and words of encouragement, inspiring the newly enrolled students to embark on their journey with passion and dedication.



In recognition of their invaluable contributions to their respective fields and their support of AAFT's mission, Dr. Sandeep Marwah honored the dignitaries with the esteemed life membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT, a testament to their enduring partnership and commitment to advancing the realms of media and entertainment.



The inauguration of the 120th batch at AAFT Marwah Studios signifies a continuation of the institution's legacy of excellence and innovation, providing students with unparalleled opportunities to realize their creative potential and make a meaningful impact on the world stage.





