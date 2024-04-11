Black & Veatch Receives Full Notice To Proceed For Canada's First FLNG Project

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 11 2024 /3BL/ – Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure solutions leader Black & Veatch, in partnership with high-tech shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI), has received full notice to proceed from Cedar LNG LP partners to begin constructing Cedar LNG's floating liquefaction facility to be located in Kitimat, British Columbia.

Black & Veatch will be responsible for complete topside design and equipment supply, including its market leading PRICO® technology. SHI will be providing the hull with the containment system, and fabrication and integration of all topsides modules.

“Cedar FLNG has achieved another milestone of notice to proceed, solidifying an excellent partnership between SHI and Black & Veatch,” said S.I. Oh, Samsung Heavy Industries executive vice president and chief marketing officer.“Both of our firms continue to excel in FLNG market.”

Cedar LNG is strategically positioned to leverage Canada's abundant natural gas supply and British Columbia's growing LNG infrastructure to produce industry-leading, low-carbon and cost-competitive LNG for overseas markets. The near-shore export facility will feature electric-driven equipment powered by renewable energy, making it one of the lowest-carbon-intensity LNG facilities in the world.

“Black & Veatch is committed to helping our clients and the communities they serve make meaningful progress on their decarbonization journey,” said Laszlo von Lazar, president of Black & Veatch's Energy and Process Industries business.“The Cedar LNG project represents important first steps toward reducing carbon emissions through lower-carbon LNG facilities, which can supply customers looking to move away from more carbon-intensive feedstocks.”

The project represents a number of firsts: Cedar LNG will be world's first indigenous majority-owned LNG project, the world's first electric driven FLNG powered by renewable energy, the first air cooled FLNG facility, and Canada's first FLNG export facility. Cedar LNG also will be one of the world's lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities because its electric driven refrigeration compressors, boil-off gas compressors and six centrifugal pumps are all powered by renewable electricity.

The Cedar LNG project brings together the Haisla Nation and Pembina to develop the Haisla Nation-led project while strengthening the partnership between SHI and Black & Veatch. The project is a key element of the Haisla Nation's economic and social development strategy and will further advance indigenous economic reconciliation by allowing the Haisla Nation, for the first time ever, to directly own and participate in a major industrial development in its territory.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

About Cedar LNG

The Cedar LNG project is a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Pembina to develop a floating liquefied natural gas facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada, within the traditional territory of the Haisla Nation. Strategically positioned to leverage Canada's abundant natural gas supply and BC's LNG infrastructure, Cedar LNG will be powered by renewable electricity from BC Hydro, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG facilities in the world. More information on Cedar LNG can be found at .

About Haisla Nation

The Haisla Nation is the band government of the Haisla people. Our mission is to build a powerful, prosperous and proud community, healthy in mind, body and spirit. We believe in building a strong and thriving community, with healthy and happy members and a sustained and prosperous environment. We are about 1700 people, with the majority living in Kitamaat Village. We have lived off the land and waters of our traditional territory for thousands of years, and it remains the focus of all we do. We believe that careful and appropriate economic development will bring our people necessary self-sufficiency. Sustainable and realistic economic opportunities are increasingly available and promise benefits for our people – and for every British Columbian. We know that in order to attain strength and independence our Nation must work together – with government, business, the community, and internally – with a spirit of respect and partnership. For more information, visit .

About Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for 70 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, visit .

