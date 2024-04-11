Vaisakhi 2024: When Is Vaisakhi? Date, History And Significance

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vaisakhi-the sprint festival-marks the first day of the month of Vaisakh as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is traditionally celebrated every year on 13 or 14 April. It is also the beginning of the Sikh New Year based on the solar calendar and is considered a highly auspicious day among several communities in the country. Vaisakhi is not only a religious but a cultural festival, as it brings people together to celebrate the blessings of nature and the bountiful harvest, which also marks the beginning of the harvest season, is primarily celebrated in Punjab and Northern India and also by the Indian diaspora across the globe. It is important to note that on the same day, other harvest festivals like Bohag Bihu in Assam and Vishu in Kerala are also celebrated the harvest festival, Vaisakhi also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by the tenth Guru Gobind Singh in 1699, symbolising courage, equality and the pursuit of justice 2024: Date and timeThis year, the Vaisakhi will be celebrated on Saturday i.e. April 13. As per Drik Panchang, Vaisakhi Sankranti moment is at 9:15 pm on April 13.

Vaisakhi 2024: History

Beyond its agricultural roots, the festival of Vaisakhi also stands as a beacon of spiritual awakening. For Sikhs, it's a time to reaffirm their commitment to the principles of Sikhism and to honour the sacrifices made by their forefathers Sikhism, its roots can be traced back to 1699 when Guru Gobind Singh established the Khalsa Panth symbolising courage, equality and the pursuit of justice. It is said that the 10th Sikh Guru asked for volunteers who were prepared to die for the cause of religion. Eventually, five men volunteered and Guru Gobind Singh baptised them after which they became the first five members of a group called Khalsa.

Vaisakhi 2024: Significance

Vaisakhi is a time to rejoice in the fruits of labour, to dance to the beats of the dhol and to indulge in sumptuous traditional delicacies along with the family and community members. Beyond its agricultural roots, it stands as a beacon of spiritual awakening. It also marks the beginning of a new year and increases to shed negativity and embrace positivity. To celebrate the day, Sikhs visit Gurudwaras to pray. Langars are organised at various places to feed one and all. Traditionally, kada prasad (wheat halwa) is served to mark the day which symbolises sweet beginnings.



