6 Most Expensive Handbags Owned By Kangana Ranaut, From Chloe To Hermes Birkin

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actresses in Indian film cinema and is known for her classy looks.

Apart from making headlines for her controversial statements, she makes news for her expensive and luxurious handbag collection.

Kangana's classic black leather bag from Italian luxury fashion house Prada costs more than Rs. 2 lakh.



Kangana's Hermes Birkin tote bag is available in three different colors: beige, brown, and black! This one is priced at a hefty Rs 15 lakh.

The 'Fashion' actress

owns an all-white C crossbody bag from the French luxury fashion company Chloé, which costs $1782 about Rs. 1 lakh.

The Blue Dior Oblique Embroidered Dior Book Tote costs $2,750, which is nearly equivalent to Rs. 2 lakh.



The diva has yet another statement piece from the American brand Coach with a price tag of $347.50, or approximately Rs. 26,000.