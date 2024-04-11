Jai Ganesh Movie Review: Is Unni Mukundan Starrer Worth Your Time? Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie 'Jai Ganesh' starring Unni Mukundam and Mahima hit theatres today. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.





The official trailer of the movie was released on March 29. The film features prominent actors such as Harish Peradi, Ashokan, Ravindra Vijay, and Nandu. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan under Dreams N Beyond and Unni Mukundan Films.



The crew includes Harish Pratap for editing, Shankar Sharma for music, Tapas Naik for sound design, Sajeev Chantirur as production controller, Sooraj Kulimangad as production designer, Ronex Xavier for makeup, Vipin Das for costumes, Naveen Murali for stills, Anthony Stephen for designs, Anoop Mohan S as associate director, Liju Prabhakar for DI, DTM for VFX, and Vipin Kumar for promotion consultation and Dinesh handles public relations.