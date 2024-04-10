Ignacia Fernández Could Be The Next Miss Chile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ignacia Fernández
is one of the candidates for the 16th edition of
Miss Universe Chile.
The 25-year-old model not only stands out for her model profile and beauty, she is also the lead vocalist and founder of
Decessus, a 'death metal' Chilean band.
Our metalhead girl is part of the Elite Model Chile
modeling agency.
Through her
Instagram
account you can see her work as a model and collaborator in local brands in her country.
Her talents were made known through an interview she gave to the Chilean radio station 'Bío Bío' where she was asked to sing a song by her band.
Her guttural voice when performing her song went viral on social media networks.
And what a sweet voice she has.......have a listen:
MENAFN10042024000218011062ID1108082438
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.