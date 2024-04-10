Ignacia Fernández Could Be The Next Miss Chile

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ignacia Fernández

is one of the candidates for the 16th edition of

Miss Universe Chile.

The 25-year-old model not only stands out for her model profile and beauty, she is also the lead vocalist and founder of

Decessus, a 'death metal' Chilean band.

Our metalhead girl is part of the Elite Model Chile

modeling agency.

Through her

Instagram

account you can see her work as a model and collaborator in local brands in her country.

Her talents were made known through an interview she gave to the Chilean radio station 'Bío Bío' where she was asked to sing a song by her band.

Her guttural voice when performing her song went viral on social media networks.

And what a sweet voice she has.......have a listen:



