Future Electronics Signs New Global Partnership Agreement With Mobileknowledge

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and MobileKnowledge, a supplier of leading-edge development systems and services, are very pleased to announce a new global partnership agreement.



"We are seeing a significant increase in the demand for Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) at our customer base. Engineers are always looking for assistance in evaluating the technology," said Karim Khebere, Executive Vice President, Global Demand Creation at Future Electronics. "A partnership with MobileKnowledge allows us to better support our customers' requirements and accelerate their ability to evaluate UWB technology from our partners like NXP Semiconductors and Murata."



MobileKnowledge is an expert UWB engineering consultant and the market leader in UWB development kits. The MK UWB Kit SR150/SR040 is the most comprehensive reference design and development platform for UWB-based IoT solutions. The MK UWB Kit Mobile Edition is the first development kit that allows users to evaluate UWB interoperability with Apple and AndroidTM mobile devices. The MK UWB Kit RTLS supports the deployment of accurate indoor localization systems using Time Difference of Arrival (TDoA) technique. The MK UWB Kit Robotics provides a competitive solution to improve spatial awareness for robotic applications.



"We have been leading the UWB development tools for the IoT market since 2020," said Pedro Martinez, Founder and CEO of MobileKnowledge. "As the market and applications expand, our partnership with Future Electronics allows us to increase our worldwide reach. In combination with our technology partnership with NXP Semiconductors and Murata, we continue to pave the path forward for the engineering support products and services to the UWB IoT Market."



About MobileKnowledge



MobileKnowledge is a team of HW, SW and system engineers, experts in smart, connected and secure technologies for the Mobile, IoT and automotive ecosystems.



MobileKnowledge provides consultancy, design and development services for HW systems, embedded FW, mobile phone applications and secure cloud solutions, leveraging on smart, connected and secure technologies. Supporting customers on a worldwide basis, MobileKnowledge is leading the UWB engineering development tools market, with more than 800 development kits sold to 450 customers in 40 different countries worldwide since 2020.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and an extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5,100 employees are its greatest asset, with a presence in 48 countries and regions. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information, visit



