Exclusive models KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO are available for the new motorcycle season at KTM AVTODOM dealerships

(MENAFN- Abtodom) Exclusive models KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY and KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO can be purchased at the company’s dealerships in April. New models are presented at KTM AVTODOM Khimki and KTM AVTODOM Kashirka in Moscow, as well as at KTM AVTODOM Krasnodar and KTM AVTODOM Stachek in St. Petersburg.



The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is equipped with WP XPLOR PRO Suspension, heavy-duty wheels and an Akrapovic muffler. WP XPLOR PRO 7548 fork with cone valve technology and WP XPLOR PRO monoshock are Suspension components. These provide a high level of cushioning in the most challenging road conditions. This allows overcoming obstacles faster while maintaining comfort and controllability.



The motorcycle is equipped with an 889 cc engine. It produces 100 Nm of thrust at 6500 rpm and 105 hp. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY is fully equipped for travel with Offroad ABS, traction control, turn-by-turn navigation and multiple riding modes for different terrain options. This model is a suitable for off-road riding among the serial touring bikes on the market.



The 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is designed with input from leading extreme enduro riders. Motorcycle with 49 hp engine and 43.8 Nm guarantees maximum power and torque with minimum weight. This engine sets new highest standards in the competitive Enduro E3 class and in tough enduro racing around the world.



The 2024 KTM 300 EXC HARDENDURO is designed to handle challenging terrain. It is equipped with a variety of special protection features, including closed handlebar guards, clutch slave cylinder protection, composite crankcase protection and brake disc protection. The motorcycle adequately passes the extreme routes and races to the limit thanks to all these elements.



You can purchase equipment under the trade-in program, on credit and leasing at KTM AVTODOM dealerships. A network of modern service centers provides comfortable and fast service, a wide range of spare parts, additional equipment and original KTM equipment.



“The Avtodom group of companies is proud to present exclusive KTM models on the Russian market. Fans of extreme travel and racing will appreciate these motorcycles. These embody the perfect combination of technology and the experience of professional racers. KTM AVTODOM presents new products that will not leave any speed lover indifferent, especially for the new motorcycle season”, - Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the KTM AVTODOM distribution department, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





MENAFN10042024005646012357ID1108080781