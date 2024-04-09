L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition Announces A New Display Of The Royal Bestowal For Mr. Hubbard From His Royal Highness Sultan Tomas Cabili Jr.

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition in Hollywood, California, proudly announces a new permanent display featuring the royal bestowal of Datu and a Kris sword, presented by HRH Sultan Tomas Cabili Jr. and HRH Sultana Remedios Pastor of Mindanao, Philippines, on the anniversary of Mr. Hubbard's birthday.







Photo caption: HRH Sultan Tomas Cabili Jr. and HRH Sultana Remedios Pastor of Mindanao, Philippines, present a Kris sword, part of the bestowal of Mr. Hubbard's honorary title of Datu, to the director of the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition in Hollywood, California, and a representative of The Way to Happiness Foundation.

Datu is a title of chiefs, sovereign princes, and monarchs among indigenous peoples in the Philippines, particularly in the predominantly Muslim islands of Mindanao and Sulu and the archipelago of Palawan. The Kris sword is a talisman symbolizing power, authority, and heroism, bestowed as part of a Datu ceremony.

Sultan Cabili conferred the honorary title on the anniversary of L. Ron Hubbard's birthday, March 13th, 2024, at the Polo Club in Manila, stating“L. Ron Hubbard's contributions to humanity are immeasurable, and his legacy transcends borders. It is with great honor that I bestow upon him the title of Datu, in recognition of his remarkable achievements.”

The sultan was first introduced to the work of L. Ron Hubbard through a peace initiative featuring Mr. Hubbard's nonreligious common-sense moral code, The Way to Happiness. When thousands of police and military throughout the country were trained on the booklet's precepts and their application, as featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology network, officers learned to respect the culture and beliefs of the many communities and cultures of the Philippines and to work harmoniously with them. The Sultan is committed to promoting the universal values of this book to foster positive change and build a more peaceful world.

Following the ceremony in Manila, HRH Sultan Tomas Cabili Jr. and HRH Sultana Remedios Pastor traveled to Los Angeles to present the decree and Kris sword to the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition on Hollywood Boulevard.

“We are deeply honored to receive the royal bestowal of Datu and Kris sword from HRH Sultan Thomas Cabili Jr.,” said Ms. Chelsea Garcia, director of the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition.“This underscores Mr. Hubbard's global impact and enduring legacy. L. Ron Hubbard often spoke of his travels and exploration of the cultures and spiritual traditions of the Orient including the Philippines, which had a profound influence on his life and research and ultimately on his founding of the Scientology religion. So, this Datu bestowal and Kris sword, with their spiritual legacy, are a fitting addition to the many awards and recognitions for Mr. Hubbard that we have on display in the Exhibition.”

All are invited to visit the L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition in Hollywood. Millions of lives have been touched by the man known as“Ron” to his many friends, yet many know little about him beyond his name and the value of his works. L. Ron Hubbard has been aptly described as“a man ahead of his time, defying any simple categorization.” Fully professional in more than 29 different fields, his life was one of constant adventure.

The L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition won the prestigious Hollywood Legacy Award in 1995. Unique among museums and exhibits, in more than 30 displays it features the life and works of only one man.

Included are many of the artifacts that served Mr. Hubbard through his far-flung travels, the various awards and proclamations he received, and informative films about his philosophy and the humanitarian programs he inspired. The L. Ron Hubbard Life Exhibition is located one block from the famous intersection of Hollywood and Vine in the historic Hollywood Guarantee Building at 6331 Hollywood Boulevard.

Schedule a tour any day between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. by email at ... or call (323) 960-3511. Tours are by appointment only.

For more information about the L. Ron Hubbard visit .

