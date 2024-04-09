Azerbaijani Air Force's Military Pilots Conduct Training Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Training flights were conducted with the Azerbaijani Air Force'shelicopter units in accordance with the combat training plan for2024 approved by the Minister of Defense, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, prior to the flights, militarypersonnel's theoretical knowledge was checked, and military pilotswere informed about safety rules.

"Helicopters carried out flights from base airfields along thedesignated routes and accomplished the tasks on takeoff andlanding, conducting aerial reconnaissance, as well as otheractivities in the daylight hours and at night.

The tasks assigned at the exercise in order to increase thecombat training and improve the practical skills of the crew weresuccessfully fulfilled," added the ministry.

