In Frontline, 56 Combat Engagements Occurred Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 56 combat engagements took place at the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

On April 8, there were 56x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 4x missile and 97x air strikes, 92x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed or damaged.

Last night, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine yet again, using 20x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed all of the strike UAVs.

On April 8, air strikes hit Bilopillya, the city of Sumy (Sumy region), Petropavlivka, Nesterne, Lyptsi, Ternova, Malyi Burluk (Kharkiv region), Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk region), Terny, Verkhnokamyanske, Ivanivske, Rozdolivka, Kostyantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Netailove, Semenivka, Memryk, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Paraskoviivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia region).

Around 120x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border.

Kupyansk axis: the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 1x attack of the adversary in the vicinity of Terny (Donetsk region). With the air support, the enemy attempted to breach Ukrainian defense in that area.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Bilohorivka (Luhansk region), Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, and Stupochky (Donetsk region).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 6x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Umanske, and Nevelske (Donetsk region). With the air support, the invaders attempted to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka. With the air support, the invaders made 26x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 2x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk region) and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia region).

Kherson axis: the enemy does not abandon its intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, on April 8, the invaders launched 6x unsuccessful attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhausting the enemy all along the line of contact.

On April 8, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 4x anti-aircraft missile systems and 7x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment of the adversary.

The Ukrainian Missile Forces 1x air defense system, 2x electronic warfare stations, and 2x concentrations of troops of the russian invaders.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army from February 24, 2022, to April 8, 2024, amounted to about 448,400 invaders.